1-MIN READ

PM Modi Congratulates Lula Da Silva on Winning Brazil Polls

PTI

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 15:10 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi congratulated Brazil's Lula who defeated Bolsonaro to win presidency (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the presidential elections in Brazil, and said he looked forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Brazilian leader defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president.  The PMO posted a tweet quoting Modi, “Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues.”

first published:October 31, 2022, 15:10 IST
last updated:October 31, 2022, 15:10 IST