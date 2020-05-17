PM Modi Congratulates Netanyahu as New Israeli Govt is Formed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the formation of his coalition government after months of political uncertainty.







"Mazel Tov (congratulations) my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel," Modi wrote on Twitter in Hebrew and English.







"I wish you and @gantzbe (Benny Gantz) success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership," the prime minister said.







Netanyahu, 70, and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz joined hands to form a coalition government, ending months of political uncertainty in Israel.