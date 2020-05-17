INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Modi Congratulates Netanyahu as New Israeli Govt is Formed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. (Twitter/IsraeliPM)

Netanyahu, 70, and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz joined hands to form a coalition government, ending months of political uncertainty in Israel.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the formation of his coalition government after months of political uncertainty.


"Mazel Tov (congratulations) my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel," Modi wrote on Twitter in Hebrew and English.


"I wish you and @gantzbe (Benny Gantz) success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership," the prime minister said.


Netanyahu, 70, and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz joined hands to form a coalition government, ending months of political uncertainty in Israel.

