PM Modi Congratulates Norwegian Counterpart on Assuming Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Stoere on assuming the office. Modi tweeted, “Congratulations @jonasgahrstore on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway. I look forward to working closely with you in further strengthening India-Norway relations."

Store, the leader of Norway’s center-left Labor Party, leads the coalition of the left-leaning bloc.

Norway’s new center-left Cabinet took office on Thursday after the incoming prime minister presented a center-left minority government, a day after a deadly bow-and-arrow attack in a small town.

Stoere took over after Erna Solberg was ousted in the September 13 election after two four-year terms. In line with tradition, the outgoing and incoming governments were greeted by family members and well-wishers, and received flowers and Norwegian flags, after formally meeting King Harald V. On Wednesday, Gahr Stoere and Slagsvold Vedum, the leader of the Center Party that is Norway’s third largest, unveiled a 83-page policy program for 2021-2025 where climate and the environment are among key areas. In the September vote, the Labor Party the largest party in non-European Union member Norway won the election with 26.3% of the vote while the Center Party finished third with 20.4%.

(With PTI and AP)

