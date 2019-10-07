PM Modi Congratulates Portuguese Premier Antnio Costa for Electoral Performance
The Socialist Party of Portuguese Prime Minister Antnio Costa scored a comfortable victory in Sunday's general election, but failed to secure an absolute majority in parliament.
Image tweeted by PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his "friend", Portuguese premier Antnio Costa, on Monday for his party's performance in the parliamentary polls of the European country, saying he looked forward to continue working together with him to enhance the relations between India and Portugal.
Congratulations to @psocialista and my friend, @antoniocostapm for the good performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal. Looking forward to continuing working together to further enhance India-Portugal friendship. pic.twitter.com/ELtP5ZayyX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2019
The prime minister also posted a photo of him with Costa and wrote the message in English as well as Portuguese.
