1-min read

PM Modi Congratulates Portuguese Premier Antnio Costa for Electoral Performance

The Socialist Party of Portuguese Prime Minister Antnio Costa scored a comfortable victory in Sunday's general election, but failed to secure an absolute majority in parliament.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
PM Modi Congratulates Portuguese Premier Antnio Costa for Electoral Performance
Image tweeted by PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his "friend", Portuguese premier Antnio Costa, on Monday for his party's performance in the parliamentary polls of the European country, saying he looked forward to continue working together with him to enhance the relations between India and Portugal.

The Socialist Party of Portuguese Prime Minister Antnio Costa scored a comfortable victory in Sunday's general election, but failed to secure an absolute majority in parliament.

The prime minister also posted a photo of him with Costa and wrote the message in English as well as Portuguese.

