PM Modi Covers 100 Seats in 22 States on Campaign Trail to Get Nation's Political Pulse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has covered 22 states touching over 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in the last two months to reach out to voters ahead of the electoral battle starting from April 11.The programmes have varied from inaugurations of key schemes and initiatives, to laying of foundation stones of various projects and political ralliesPM Modi has covered 22 states and 2 Union Territories (Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra and Nagar Haveli), in this period. This is in addition to programmes in Delhi. Overall, he has addressed almost one hundred public and political programmes.PM Modi spent a day covering all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir - Leh, Jammu and Srinagar. He visited four states in the North-East - Assam, Manipur, Tripura and eastern-most Arunachal Pradesh.He also held programmes in Jamnagar, among the western-most parts of India. He has visited Kanyakumari, the southern-most tip on the Indian mainland.The programmes have varied from inaugurations of key schemes and initiatives, to laying of foundation stones of various projects and political rallies. Development works have been inaugurated in the fields of healthcare, energy, petroleum, transportation, education and more.True to the tradition of launching important Government schemes outside the environs of Delhi, PM Modi launched the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh while the PM Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana was launched in Ahmedabad. These two were flagship schemes of the government announced in the interim budget, which touch the lives of farmers and the unorganised sector.Most of the visits witnessed big ticket inaugurations, many of which were pending for years. In Manipur, the Integrated Check Post at Moreh was inaugurated. In Agra a series of water supply works, a long pending demand of the people, was launched. In Kollam, Kerala, the much awaited bypass was dedicated to the nation.During his multiple Gujarat visits, PM Modi launched a series of hospitals in Ahmedabad and Jamnagar. These were all government-run hospitals that have got a complete overhaul in the last few years.Most of the programmes PM Modi attended included projects on connectivity- roads and rail. New highways were inaugurated, foundation stones laid for more, and existing highways widened.Metro rail projects figured prominently in PM Modi’s travels. The Ahmedabad Metro and Nagpur Metros were dedicated to the nation and so were arterial lines of the Delhi Metro, connecting Ghaziabad with the national capital. A line of the Lucknow Metro was also dedicated to the nation. Foundation stones were laid for Metros projects in Patna, Kanpur and Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad Metro.In the last 90 days, there have been four visits to Varanasi. PM visited Kashi on December 29, where he inaugurated the International Rice Research Institute. He also joined the ‘One District, One Product’ Summit of the UP Government.His next Kashi visit came on January 22 to join the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Kashi as well as inaugurate Centres of Excellence and a Textile Office Complex in the city.On February 19, the day of Sant Ravidas Jayanti, he offered prayers at the Ravidass Janam Asthan and inaugurated projects worth thousands of crores. His next visit to Kashi came on International Women’s Day, when he joined a Summit of Self Help Groups.On the same day, the Bhoomipujan for the Vishwanath Dham project was done. This project will provide a facelift to the areas near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and enhance pilgrim facilities.During his tours, PM Modi often made it a point to interact with beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Government of India’s flagship scheme offering free healthcare to almost 50 crore Indians.During these interactions, the beneficiaries shared their experiences and gave feedback on the scheme. These interactions are characterised by several emotional moments, with beneficiaries singing songs for the Prime Minister and many even turning teary eyed. PM Modi has held such interactions in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other places.This hectic travel schedule comes, even as a considerable part of the Prime Minister’s attention was focused on security issues. It was also during this period that the nation finally got its own National War Memorial, near India Gate in New Delhi.PM has been addressing multiple political rallies, where he elaborated on the development agenda of the NDA government. These rallies have also been used by PM Modi to expose the opportunist politics of the Opposition and the grand alliance, which he always refers to as Maha Milawat or adulteration alliance.