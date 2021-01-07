PM Modi Dedicates Rewari-Madar Section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation.

Through video-conferencing, Modi also flagged off the world's first double-stack long-haul 1.5-km-long container train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh.

Inaugurating Rewari-Madar Section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. #PragatiKaRailCorridor https://t.co/5rxqVvASlR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

On this occasion, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also present. The New Rewari-New Madar section of the WDFC is situated in Haryana --approximately 79 km in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts -- and Rajasthan --approximately 227 km in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar districts.