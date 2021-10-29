PM Modi Departs for Italy and UK: Meeting With Pope Francis, Top Leaders Among Key Agendas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for Italy and United Kingdom to attend the G20 On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will also meet with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them," he said.

He will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome and later hold discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic. In a tweet on Thursday, the prime minister said that he will also call on Pope Francis in the Vatican during his two-day visit.

In a statement, he said he will be visit the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

“In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change,” Modi said in a tweet.

After Rome, the PM will head to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In Glasgow he will highlight “the need to comprehensively address climate change issues”, including equitable distribution of carbon space.

During the visit, Modi will also highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth, he said.

