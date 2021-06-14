CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#G7#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»PM Modi Dialogue at UN Live Updates: Modi Addresses Meet on Land Degradation, Drought
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

PM Modi Dialogue at UN Live Updates: Modi Addresses Meet on Land Degradation, Drought

It will encourage all Member States to adopt and implement Land Degradation Neutrality targets and National Drought Plans.

News18.com | June 14, 2021, 19:37 IST
PM Modi Dialogue at UN Live Updates: Modi Addresses Meet on Land Degradation, Drought

Event Highlights

PM Modi Dialogue at UN Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a virtual high-level United Nations’ dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought.

Modi, is the president of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

The meeting will be attended by world leaders, ministers and government representatives, agricultural industry leaders, representatives from United Nations institutions, international organisations and civil society groups as well as members of the general public, according to the advisory issued by UNCCD.

Read More
Jun 14, 2021 19:37 (IST)

Modi Addresses UN Meet on Land Degradation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the president of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), is addressing the virtual high-level dialogue today at 7.30 pm.

Jun 14, 2021 19:26 (IST)

Previously | Modi had inaugurated the high-level 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in New Delhi in September 2019.

Jun 14, 2021 19:24 (IST)

Catch live updates of the PM's speech on CNN-News18:

Jun 14, 2021 19:21 (IST)

PM Modi's Sessions at G7 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously addressed three sessions at the crucial G7 summit, virtually, on healthcare, economy and the environment. Points raised by the PM had been appreciated by world leaders.

Jun 14, 2021 18:48 (IST)
 
Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohamed to address the UN meet |  Apart from Prime Minister Modi, the high-level event will also be addressed by Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohamed, Undersecretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification Ibrahim Thiaw and Coordinator of the Association of Peul Women and Autochthonous Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim as well as Heads of State and Government, ministers and senior UN officials.

Jun 14, 2021 18:38 (IST)

Dialogue aims to focus the international community's attention on land issues | The Dialogue aims to focus the international community's attention on land issues and generate political will for implementing land solutions within COVID-19 adaptation and recovery strategies. It will encourage all Member States to adopt and implement Land Degradation Neutrality targets and National Drought Plans.

Jun 14, 2021 18:28 (IST)

Updates: The meeting will be attended by world leaders, ministers and government representatives, agricultural industry leaders, representatives from United Nations institutions, international organisations and civil society groups as well as members of the general public, according to the advisory issued by UNCCD.

Jun 14, 2021 18:21 (IST)

PM Modi Adress Live Updates: Prime Minister Modi, the president of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), will address the virtual high-level dialogue today at 7.30 pm.

PM Modi Dialogue at UN Live Updates: Modi Addresses Meet on Land Degradation, Drought
File Image of PM Modi

Apart from Prime Minister Modi, the high-level event will also be addressed by Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohamed, Undersecretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification Ibrahim Thiaw and Coordinator of the Association of Peul Women and Autochthonous Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim as well as Heads of State and Government, ministers and senior UN officials.

It will put land restoration at the centre of the entire SDG agenda and for climate, biodiversity and disaster risk reduction, along the path to the CBD COP15, UNFCCC COP26, UNCCD COP15, and the 2021 Food Systems Summit. It will encourage all Member States to adopt and implement Land Degradation Neutrality targets and National Drought Plans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here