PM Modi Dialogue at UN Live Updates: Modi Addresses Meet on Land Degradation, Drought

PM Modi Dialogue at UN Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a virtual high-level United Nations’ dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought.

Modi, is the president of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

The meeting will be attended by world leaders, ministers and government representatives, agricultural industry leaders, representatives from United Nations institutions, international organisations and civil society groups as well as members of the general public, according to the advisory issued by UNCCD.