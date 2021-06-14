PM Modi Dialogue at UN Live Updates: Modi Addresses Meet on Land Degradation, Drought

PM Modi Dialogue at UN Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a virtual high-level United Nations’ dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought.
Modi, is the president of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).
The meeting will be attended by world leaders, ministers and government representatives, agricultural industry leaders, representatives from United Nations institutions, international organisations and civil society groups as well as members of the general public, according to the advisory issued by UNCCD.
Apart from Prime Minister Modi, the high-level event will also be addressed by Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohamed, Undersecretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification Ibrahim Thiaw and Coordinator of the Association of Peul Women and Autochthonous Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim as well as Heads of State and Government, ministers and senior UN officials.
It will put land restoration at the centre of the entire SDG agenda and for climate, biodiversity and disaster risk reduction, along the path to the CBD COP15, UNFCCC COP26, UNCCD COP15, and the 2021 Food Systems Summit. It will encourage all Member States to adopt and implement Land Degradation Neutrality targets and National Drought Plans.
