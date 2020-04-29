PM Modi Discusses Coronavirus Issue with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan and discussed with her the COVID-19 situation and how the two neighbours can collaborate in the fight against the deadly virus.

"Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her and the people of Bangladesh on the holy month of Ramzan. We discussed COVID-19 situation and ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it," Modi tweeted.

Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her & the people of Bangladesh on the Holy Month of Ramzan. We discussed COVID-19 situation & ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it. Our relationship with Bangladesh will continue to be one of our highest priorities.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

"Our relationship with Bangladesh will continue to be one of our highest priorities," he said.

