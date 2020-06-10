INDIA

PM Modi Discusses Coronavirus Pandemic with Cambodian Counterpart Hun Sen

Modi said he conveyed to Hun Sen India's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Cambodia in all areas.

  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen on Wednesday and conveyed India's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with the Southeast Asian country in all areas.

"India shares deep cultural and historical links with Cambodia -- an important partner in our extended neighbourhood," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Modi said he conveyed to Prime Minister Hun Sen India's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Cambodia in all areas.


