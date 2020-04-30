PM Modi Discusses Coronavirus Situation with Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi
They discussed the evolving COVID-19 scenario and agreed to work together to address the challenges in the spirit of our excellent bilateral ties and India's neighbourhood first policy, the prime minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi in the Presidential Palace in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. (Photo: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday.
"Had a good discussion with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi," the prime minister said in a tweet.
They discussed the evolving COVID-19 scenario and "agreed to work together to address the challenges in the spirit of our excellent bilateral ties and India's neighbourhood first policy", he added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rakesh Roshan Feels Lonely After His Friend Rishi Kapoor’s Demise
- Twitter Spots Clock Behind Raghuram Rajan Giving Away 'Actual' Interview Duration with Rahul Gandhi
- RIP Rishi Kapoor: His Top 5 Evergreen Romantic Songs
- Coronavirus Outbreak Will Not Affect Women's Sport: Ellyse Perry
- Laptops on a Budget For the Work From Home Warriors: These Are The Top Picks Under Rs 40,000