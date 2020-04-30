PM Modi Discusses Coronavirus Situation with Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday.

"Had a good discussion with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi," the prime minister said in a tweet.

They discussed the evolving COVID-19 scenario and "agreed to work together to address the challenges in the spirit of our excellent bilateral ties and India's neighbourhood first policy", he added.

