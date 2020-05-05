PM Modi Discusses Covid-19 Crisis with Portuguese Counterpart
The two leaders agreed to collaborate on research and innovation aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Portugese counterpart Antonio Costa on Tuesday during which both the leaders offered all possible help to each other in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.
The two leaders agreed to collaborate on research and innovation aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The leaders noted that proactive national measures were helpful in containing the spread of the disease, an official statement said.
Modi thanked Costa for extending validity of visas of Indian travellers to Portugal who could not return because of the lockdown.
Prime Minister Costa expressed his appreciation for the facilitation provided by Indian authorities to Portuguese citizens in India.
In the course of their conversation, Modi commended Costa for his effective handling of the health crisis.
It is widely believed that Portugal performed well in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two leaders agreed to remain in touch and consult each other on the evolving dimensions of the crisis as well as the post COVID-19 situation.
Modi also recalled the state visit of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to India in February, the statement said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares What Her Dreams Look Like These Days with Throwback Pic from Switzerland
- Dulquer Salmaan Pens Poetry to Wish ‘Baby Girl’ Maryam on 3rd Birthday
- This Covidiot Woman Has Cut a Hole in Her Mask to Help her Breathe
- Zomato Wants to Take Over Your Office Cafeteria While Swiggy Wants to be Your Personal Concierge
- Xiaomi's Data Collection Antics Raise Serious Questions About Consumer Trust