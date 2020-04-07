PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Crisis with Sultan of Oman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and discussed ways to limit the impact of COVID-19.

"Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact," the prime minister tweeted.

Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact. Also expressed thanks for HM's personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

Modi said he also expressed thanks to the Sultan for his personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman.

