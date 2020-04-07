PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Crisis with Sultan of Oman
Modi said he also expressed thanks to the Sultan for his personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and discussed ways to limit the impact of COVID-19.
"Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact," the prime minister tweeted.
Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact. Also expressed thanks for HM's personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020
