An initiative by &

1-min read

PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Crisis with Sultan of Oman

Modi said he also expressed thanks to the Sultan for his personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Crisis with Sultan of Oman
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and discussed ways to limit the impact of COVID-19.

"Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said he also expressed thanks to the Sultan for his personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman.

| Edited by: Shayne Dias


