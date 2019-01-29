Two Months Before Exams, PM Modi Discusses Stress With School Students at 'Pariksha Par Charcha'

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with 2,000 school students, parents and teachers at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium at the second edition of "Pariksha Par Charcha 2.0". With two months to go for board examinations of classes 10 and 12, Modi discussed ways to handle the exam stress at the gala event.This is the first time that students from across the country got a chance to participate in the event.The participants also included college students from 24 states and Union Territories, according to a statement of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. 675 students from across the country have reached Delhi for the event.PM Modi’s speech was preceded by a cultural programme where the winners of the Kala Utsav participated. A short film by the Education Ministry was also screened, highlighting the steps taken since last year's ''Pariksha Par Charcha'' to reduce examination-related stress.Prakash Javadekar, the Union HRD Minister, had on 8 January announced the second edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.Students who wanted to attend the session had to register through the MyGov app or website. This year apart from the students from classes 9 to 12, students from graduate and undergraduate classes below the age of 25 were also eligible to register.The participants from abroad include from countries like Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.