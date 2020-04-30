PM Modi Discusses Potential Economic Reforms in Mines and Coal Sectors to Boost Economy
The discussions involved ensuring easy and abundant availability of mineral resources from domestic sources, attracting investment and modern technology to generate large-scale employment among other things.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a "detailed" meeting to discuss the potential economic reforms in the mines and coal sectors to give a boost to the economy in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discussions involved ensuring easy and abundant availability of mineral resources from domestic sources, upscaling exploration, attracting investment and modern technology to generate large-scale employment through transparent and efficient processes, according to an official statement.
In the meeting with top officials, the prime minister laid special focus on improving the country's self-reliance in production of minerals and their in-country processing.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Happy' Hypoxia: Coronavirus Patients Might Experience Drop in Oxygen Without Even Realising it
- Jio & Facebook Getting JioMart on WhatsApp Pushes a Big Digital Shift For 1.3 Billion Indians
- Throwback to Ranbir’s Emotional Speech About Rishi Kapoor That Left Alia Teary-eyed
- Karan Johar Pens Long Note on Rishi Kapoor, Calls Him 'Romance of Indian Cinema'
- JioMeet Video Conferencing Service to be Officially Launched by Jio Platforms Soon