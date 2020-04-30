Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Discusses Potential Economic Reforms in Mines and Coal Sectors to Boost Economy

The discussions involved ensuring easy and abundant availability of mineral resources from domestic sources, attracting investment and modern technology to generate large-scale employment among other things.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 10:07 PM IST
PM Modi Discusses Potential Economic Reforms in Mines and Coal Sectors to Boost Economy
Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a "detailed" meeting to discuss the potential economic reforms in the mines and coal sectors to give a boost to the economy in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussions involved ensuring easy and abundant availability of mineral resources from domestic sources, upscaling exploration, attracting investment and modern technology to generate large-scale employment through transparent and efficient processes, according to an official statement.

In the meeting with top officials, the prime minister laid special focus on improving the country's self-reliance in production of minerals and their in-country processing.

