An initiative by &
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Discusses Ways to Check Coronavirus Spread with Chief Ministers

Sources in the government said besides discussing ways to check the spread of the virus, issues such as capacity building of the states and extending training to local health officials could also come for discussion.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
PM Modi Discusses Ways to Check Coronavirus Spread with Chief Ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated ways to check the spread of coronavirus with chief ministers of various states.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top health ministry officials were also present in the meeting held via video link. The meeting, which started at 4pm, was still on.

Sources in the government said besides discussing ways to check the spread of the virus, issues such as capacity building of the states and extending training to local health officials could also come for discussion.

Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the video conference.

The prime minister has been pitching for involvement of people and local authorities to check the spread of the virus.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi highlighted the scale of coronavirus' impact and noted that there is a view that India has averted the crisis and all is well.

"This mindset is not correct. Complacency in respect of a global pandemic like coronavirus is not appropriate. It is essential that each and every Indian remains alert and cautious," he said.

Studies of the countries hit by the pandemic have revealed that it exploded after a few days, and the number of people infected by it grew at a very rapid pace, he pointed out.

