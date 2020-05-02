PM Modi Discusses Ways to Make MSME Sector More Vibrant

New Delhi: Amid demands for a relief package for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting aimed at strengthening the sector.

"Chaired a meeting on strengthening our MSME sector, which plays a pivotal role in economic development," he tweeted.

There have been demands to provide a package for the MSME sector hit by the lockdown.

"There were extensive discussions on ways to make this sector more vibrant, attractive and ready to embrace new opportunities," Modi said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365