PM Modi Discusses Ways to Make MSME Sector More Vibrant
There have been demands to provide a package for the MSME sector hit by the lockdown.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Amid demands for a relief package for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting aimed at strengthening the sector.
"Chaired a meeting on strengthening our MSME sector, which plays a pivotal role in economic development," he tweeted.
"There were extensive discussions on ways to make this sector more vibrant, attractive and ready to embrace new opportunities," Modi said.
