PM Modi Distributes Ayushman Cards Under PMJAY-MA Yojana in Guj, Says ‘No Wealth Greater Than Health’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kickstarted the distribution of PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards via video-conferencing in Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Ayushman PVC cards, made of easy-to-carry polyvinyl chloride material, will be distributed to over 5 million beneficiaries under the Gujarat PMJAY-MA scheme, a press release said on Sunday.

As many many as 50 Lakh Ayushman cards have been printed in Gujarat and will be delivered to the families under this scheme. While kickstarting the distribution, PM Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries virtually.

“There can be no wealth or fortune greater than health. India has dreamed of not just health insurance but a very big dream of ‘Health Assurance’. It has been the government’s effort that those who have no facilities and can do nothing, should not be allowed to die on their luck. If there is no poor, this government is yours,” PM modi was quoted saying.

PMJAY Program

The health scheme was launched by Modi on September 4, 2012, for BPL families. Under the scheme, the government met hospitalization and surgical procedures up to rs 2 Lakhs.

In 2019, the centre’s PMJAY program for providing healthcare services to economically disadvantaged areas was merged with Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) and Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) health programs in Gujarat.

In a time when the rest of the nation was struggling to effectively embrace the PPP model, it was Gujarat that embraced the PPP model in the health sector to bring about a positive difference in the lives of the poor and needy people.

Eventually, the scheme was expanded in 2014 to cover families with an annual income of 4 lakhs, and the Mukhya Mantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) scheme was announced.

More than 46 Lakh Beneficiaries from Gujarat have benefitted from MA Yojana. As a result, more than 8000 crore rupees have been saved by poor patients. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, around 7500 health and wellness centres and 600 Deendayal Aushadhalaya were set up in Gujarat.

Experience gained from MA/MAV Yojana in Gujarat served as the inspiration for Prime Minister Modi to launch the world’s largest government-funded healthcare program Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana.

According to the government website, under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, the largest health insurance scheme in the world, each family gets health insurance up to ₹5 lakh.

