PM Modi Disturbed by Violence at Wistron iPhone Plant, Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was disturbed by the vandalism that took place in Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka's Kolar last week.

Employees of the Taiwanese company working at the Kolar unit destroyed offices and furniture in the early hours of Saturday, disgruntled over the non-payment of salaries.

The incident took a political turn on Wednesday as investigating authorities questioned Srikanth, the Kolar taluk president of the Students' Federation of India (SFI). Srikanth was picked up in connection with the violence a day after district lawmaker S Muniswamy of the BJP alleged that the SFI was behind the violence.

On being questioned about the alleged involvement of left-wing parties in the violence, Yediyurappa on Thursday declined to comment on the parties involved, but mentioned that the Prime Minister too was disturbed by the incident.

"We have taken action. Foreign companies are very important to us. These things should not have happened and the PM is also very worried about this development".

Yediyurappa went on to add that whoever be the culprit, strict action would be taken against them. "We have instructed the authorities that such things cannot be repeated and we will give full support to the company and enable them to continue production without any problem", he added.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar reiterated the CM's stand that the government would come down heavily on all miscreants involved, no matter which party they belong to. "Whosoever are the miscreants, whichever party or organisation they belong to, is not important. Our govt is committed to protect all the companies that provide jobs for our youth, make huge investments and are helping the state".

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Wistron said that it will work with the state government to resume plant operations at the earliest and that it looks forward to continue with its expansion plans despite the incident.