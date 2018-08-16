English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Eases Tension Between Kerala and Tamil Nadu Over Mullaperiyar Dam After Vijayan's SOS
Over the years, the Mullaperiyar Dam issue between Kerala and Tamil Nadu has been a bone of contention and it is now before the Supreme Court.
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram/Idukki: Following timely intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, the mounting tension between Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the rising water level in Mullaperiyar Dam and its outflow has been resolved, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Vijayan told the media on Wednesday night that following the heavy rains in and around the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar Dam for the past few days, the water level has reached 142 feet.
"With the water level rising, the sluice gates of the dam were opened, but the inflow into the dam was higher than the outflow and that was a cause of concern.
"Given the situation, our Chief Secretary spoke to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu. We also brought this to the notice of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Soon they intervened and have sorted out the issue and now the outflow and the inflow has become the same," said Vijayan.
Over the years, the Mullaperiyar Dam issue between Kerala and Tamil Nadu has been a bone of contention and it is now before the Supreme Court.
Although the dam is located in Kerala, it serves and is operated by Tamil Nadu, and Kerala has for long been demanding de-commissioning of the dam which has over the years developed leaks.
On account of the huge rains that hit Idukki in the past one week, in the wee hours of Wednesday around 2.35 a.m, the sluice gates of the dam were opened after the water level touched 142 feet mark.
Incidentally, the route that the water from the Mullaperiyar Dam takes reaches the catchment area of the Idukki dam, which is also overflowing currently.
Tamil Nadu has all along maintained that the dam is safe, and a Supreme Court directive in May 2014 allowed the state to increase the water level from 136 feet to a maximum of 142 feet.
Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over the dam, built under an 1886 accord between the then Maharaja of Travancore and the erstwhile British regime.
With the ongoing downpour in and around Idukki dam, there is anxiety over the way Tamil Nadu would handle the water level in the dam, as they use the waters of the dam using large penstock pipes for irrigating their farmland.
Also Watch
Vijayan told the media on Wednesday night that following the heavy rains in and around the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar Dam for the past few days, the water level has reached 142 feet.
"With the water level rising, the sluice gates of the dam were opened, but the inflow into the dam was higher than the outflow and that was a cause of concern.
"Given the situation, our Chief Secretary spoke to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu. We also brought this to the notice of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Soon they intervened and have sorted out the issue and now the outflow and the inflow has become the same," said Vijayan.
Over the years, the Mullaperiyar Dam issue between Kerala and Tamil Nadu has been a bone of contention and it is now before the Supreme Court.
Although the dam is located in Kerala, it serves and is operated by Tamil Nadu, and Kerala has for long been demanding de-commissioning of the dam which has over the years developed leaks.
On account of the huge rains that hit Idukki in the past one week, in the wee hours of Wednesday around 2.35 a.m, the sluice gates of the dam were opened after the water level touched 142 feet mark.
Incidentally, the route that the water from the Mullaperiyar Dam takes reaches the catchment area of the Idukki dam, which is also overflowing currently.
Tamil Nadu has all along maintained that the dam is safe, and a Supreme Court directive in May 2014 allowed the state to increase the water level from 136 feet to a maximum of 142 feet.
Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over the dam, built under an 1886 accord between the then Maharaja of Travancore and the erstwhile British regime.
With the ongoing downpour in and around Idukki dam, there is anxiety over the way Tamil Nadu would handle the water level in the dam, as they use the waters of the dam using large penstock pipes for irrigating their farmland.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
- Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know
- Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...