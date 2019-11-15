Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Emplanes for New Delhi after Wrapping up 'Very Productive' BRICS Summit

Modi arrived in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia on Wednesday to take part in the two-day meeting of the five major emerging national economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
PM Modi Emplanes for New Delhi after Wrapping up 'Very Productive' BRICS Summit
(Image: PTI)

Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emplaned for New Delhi after attending a "very productive" BRICS summit in Brazil during which the member nations held dialogues on cementing ties in trade, innovation, technology and culture.

Modi arrived in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia on Wednesday to take part in the two-day meeting of the five major emerging national economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"The BRICS Summit in Brazil has been a very productive one. We had fruitful dialogues on cementing ties in trade, innovation, technology and culture. The focus on futuristic subjects will surely lead to deeper cooperation that will benefit the people of our respective nations," the prime minister tweeted.

This was the sixth time Modi participated in the BRICS summit, his first being at Fortaleza, also in Brazil in 2014.

Modi also met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday and discussed a wide range of subjects.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to the people and the Brazil government "for the excellent hospitality" during the BRICS Summit.

"India looks forward to welcoming President @jairbolsonaro for the 2020 Republic Day celebrations!," he tweeted.

Modi on Wednesday invited Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2020 during their meeting on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit. Bolsonaro accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Brazil is the current chair of the grouping which represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and they have a combined nominal GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.



