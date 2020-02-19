PM Modi Relishes 'Litti Chokha' and 'Kulhad Chai' at 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi, Meets Artisans
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of himself enjoying Litti Chokha and Kulhad chai at a stall from Bihar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys Litti Chokha at Hunar Haat, Delhi. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the 'Hunar Haat' at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi where he enjoyed Bihari cuisine 'Litti Chokha' and was seen sipping 'Kulhad Chai (tea)'.
The 20th edition of the 'Hunar Haat' was inaugurated in the presence of Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday. The 10-day event, based on the theme of "Kaushal Ka Kam", will conclude on February 23.
Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020
The prime minister also met the master artisans, craftsmen as well as culinary experts from across the country, who are participating in the event. They are in the national capital to display exquisitely handmade indigenous products.
The food section, which has been named 'Bawarchikhanna', is providing taste of traditional delicacies from several states to the visitors. Besides, various cultural programmes will be organised on a daily basis.
