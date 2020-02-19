Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Relishes 'Litti Chokha' and 'Kulhad Chai' at 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi, Meets Artisans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of himself enjoying Litti Chokha and Kulhad chai at a stall from Bihar.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi Relishes 'Litti Chokha' and 'Kulhad Chai' at 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi, Meets Artisans
Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys Litti Chokha at Hunar Haat, Delhi. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the 'Hunar Haat' at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi where he enjoyed Bihari cuisine 'Litti Chokha' and was seen sipping 'Kulhad Chai (tea)'.

The 20th edition of the 'Hunar Haat' was inaugurated in the presence of Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday. The 10-day event, based on the theme of "Kaushal Ka Kam", will conclude on February 23.

The prime minister also met the master artisans, craftsmen as well as culinary experts from across the country, who are participating in the event. They are in the national capital to display exquisitely handmade indigenous products.

The food section, which has been named 'Bawarchikhanna', is providing taste of traditional delicacies from several states to the visitors. Besides, various cultural programmes will be organised on a daily basis.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram