Modi's Europe Visit LIVE Updates: PM Departs for Berlin on '3-Day, 3-Nation Tour'; to Attend 25 'Hectic' Meets in 65 Hours

Modi’s Europe Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his ‘three-day, three-nation’ tour to Europe on Monday as he boarded the Air India One- B777 aircraft for Berlin. PM Modi will visit Germany, Denmark and France with an aim at strengthening bilateral ties with the countries.

PM Modi on Sunday said his trip to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, and that he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India’s European partners.

In a statement, Modi said he will be visiting Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following which he will travel to Copenhagen on May 3-4 at the invitation of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to hold bilateral engagements and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit.

On the way back to India, Modi said, he will make a brief stopover in Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices," Modi said.

Here are the latest updates in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Europe tour:

- The visit will be the PM’s first international visit this year and comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

- PM Modi said his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

- The prime minister said he sees this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify priorities for the medium and long term.

- In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000.

- The prime minister also said Chancellor Scholz and he will also jointly address a Business Roundtable with the goal of energising their industry to industry cooperation, which will help strengthen the post-Covid economic recovery in both countries.

- After Berlin, he will travel to Copenhagen where he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen which will provide an opportunity to review the progress in India’s unique Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of bilateral relations.

- Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, Modi said he will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

- PM Modi will also make stopover in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently been re-elected. The PM will not only congratulate the French President in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries.

- Prime Minister Modi will have 25 hectic engagements in his three-day trip to as many countries where he will be spending around 65 hours.

- Modi is also expected to “exchange perspective" on the situation in Ukraine during his tour.

