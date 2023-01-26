PM Modi Exhorts NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers to Build India for Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the youth is the beneficiary of developed India and it has to build the nation further for the future.

Interacting with NCC cadets and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers on the eve of Republic Day, the Prime Minister said that India’s youth have to tap the unseen possibilities and explore unimagined solutions.

“NCC and NSS connect the young generation with national goals and national concerns," PM Modi further said, adding the “scope of your success widens when your goals are linked with the goals of the country. The world will see your success as India’s success".

The Prime Minister also noted the contributions of the NCC and NSS volunteers during the Covid pandemic phase and highlighted the efforts of the government in encouraging such organisations.

Throwing light on the preparations of the government to make the youth ready for the challenges faced by the border and coastal regions of the country, the Prime Minister said that special programmes are being run in dozens of districts across the country where special training is imparted with the help of the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

He noted that this exercise will not only make the youth future-ready but also have the capability to act as first responders during the time of the need.

Read all the Latest India News here