PM Modi Explains 'Crucial Role' of Physiotherapists in Situations like Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in times of disaster, like the Turkey-Syria earthquake, the role of a physiotherapist is extremely crucial for rehabilitation. He advised that ‘tele-medicine’, the facility to consult experts over phone or video call, should be widely available so that help can be sort in crisis, without any barriers.

“In times of pain, physiotherapists are a symbol of hope, symbol of resilience and symbol of recovery. When a person falls pray to an accident or a catastrophe, it’s not just physical pain for him/her in form of injuries. But it’s a mental and physiological challenge as well," PM Modi said, adding that in such situations, a physiotherapist not only provide cure to the affected person but also gives hope and strength.

After virtually addressing the Indian Association of Physiotherapist National Conference in Ahmedabad, PM Modi will head to Tripura for two election rallies.

Tripura CM Manik Saha, the party’s state incharge Mahesh Sharma and other leaders will welcome PM Modi. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the first rally at Ambassa in the Dhalai district around 12 noon and the second at Gomati, which is likely to start at 3 pm.

According to a source in Tripura BJP, PM Modi will also visit the poll-bound Tripura on February 13. The BJP has declared candidates for 55 assembly seats while leaving the remaining five seats for its alliance, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). The Left-Congress alliance has also declared its candidates for all 60 seats.

Elections are to be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. Whereas in Meghalaya and Nagaland, voting is to be held on February 27. The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest India News here