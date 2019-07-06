Lucknow: Referring to Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that New India was on threshold of racing ahead. He further slammed the critics for questioning '$5 trillion economy' mission of the Centre.

Addressing party workers in Varanasi after launching BJP's membership drive, the prime minister said, "What is '5 trillion dollar economy'? Can we achieve this? This Budget is for development and poor. Many people have questioned the target but criticism only strengthens my resolve. Woh jo saamne mushkilon ka ambaar hai, uss hi se to mere honsalon ki minar hai."

This is PM's maiden visit to his constituency after taking oath of the Prime Minister for the second time after Lok Sabha elections.

After arriving in the eastern UP city, PM Modi unveiled a statue of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at the airport and also took part in plantation drive.

For the membership drive, the BJP workers have undertaken massive preparations to add 36 lakh new members in Uttar Pradesh itself. Modi kick-started the drive by welcoming 11 prominent people from various sections of the society to the BJP.

“Four counters will be set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade facilitation centre to welcome new members to the party. Apart from this, a helpline will also be launched on which and people can get membership by calling on this number. The number will be launched post formal inauguration of the drive by PM Modi on 6th July.” a worker said on Friday.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi tweeted and said that that he would share his thoughts on the Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

At around 11:30 this morning, I will address the programme in Varanasi marking the launch of @BJP4India’s Membership Drive. During my speech, I will elaborate on my thoughts on the Budget and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years. Do watch. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2019

“Apart from launching the membership drive, PM Modi also launched a plantation drive which aims at planting 27 lakh saplings. He may also felicitate BJP workers who had worked hard in the Lok Sabha polls. A public meeting at Rameshwaram, along with several foundation laying ceremonies, is also on the cards,” said Navratan Rathi, BJP spokesperson for the Kashi region.

BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “The BJP workers across the state are excited and happy about Modi’s visit to Kashi. The nationwide membership drive launched by PM today will last till August 11.”