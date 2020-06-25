PM Modi Expresses Anguish over Loss of Lives in UP & Bihar Due to Rains & Lightning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to heavy rains and lightening. He said the two state governments are carrying out the relief work with promptness.

"Received tragic news about death of several people in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to heavy rains and lightening. The state governments are engaged in relief work with promptness," he tweeted in Hindi.

Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those killed.

At least 83 people including three children were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said. Similarly, many people have died in Uttar Pradesh.



