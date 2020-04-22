PM Modi Expresses Gratitude for the Planet on Earth Day 2020, Gives Shout out to Frontline Workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for working towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet on the occasion of Earth Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation announcing the extension of a nationwide lockdown till May 3 on April 14, 2020.
New Delhi: Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
"On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion," he wrote on Twitter.
He said, 'let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet."
"A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19," he said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook-Jio Deal: JioMart, WhatsApp Partnership to Bring Your Local Kirana Store Online
- Deepika Padukone Announces Live Chat with WHO Chief, Fans Call Her 'Irresponsible'
- Chinese Factory Draws Flak for Hosting 'Kissing Contest' to Celebrate Reopening after Lockdown
- Serial Misogynist Kartik Aaryan Thinks Women Should be Punished For Making Bad Rotis
- Industry Dialogue: Teachers Who Are Excellent in Classrooms Have Struggled on The New Stage