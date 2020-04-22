PM Modi Expresses Gratitude for the Planet on Earth Day 2020, Gives Shout out to Frontline Workers

New Delhi: Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

"On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion," he wrote on Twitter.

He said, 'let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet."

"A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19," he said.

