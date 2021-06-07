PM Modi Expresses Grief as Lightning Kills 20 in Bengal, Announces Rs 2 lakh Ex-gratia Each to Kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over deaths of at least 26 persons due to lightning strikes in several districts of Bengal, and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

“My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest, Modi tweeted.

My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2021

“PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured," the PMO tweeted.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolence and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. “The loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal is deeply saddening. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he tweeted.

The loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal is deeply saddening. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 7, 2021

The death toll due to thunder and lightning strikes in the state shot up to 26. As many as 11 people died in Hooghly district, nine in Murshidabad, and two each in West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Bankura districts.

Three more persons were injured in lightning strikes in Murshidabad and have been admitted to Jangipur hospital. The districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, received heavy thunder showers since afternoon, which the weather office said were pre-monsoon rains.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here