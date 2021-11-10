CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#BiggBoss15#NSAMeet#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » PM Modi Expresses Grief at Loss of Lives in Rajasthan Road Accident
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Expresses Grief at Loss of Lives in Rajasthan Road Accident

PM Modi expressed his grief over loss of lives in Rajasthan road accident. (File photo: ANI)

PM Modi expressed his grief over loss of lives in Rajasthan road accident. (File photo: ANI)

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the prime minister's national relief fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Rajasthan. A truck collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday, leaving 11 people dead and 22 others injured, police said.

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the prime minister’s national relief fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

He said, “It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured have a quick recovery."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:November 10, 2021, 17:24 IST