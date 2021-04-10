PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Nagpur Hospital Fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire that broke out at a hospital in Nagpur. Four people were killed in the fire that started on the second floor of the private hospital located in Wadi area of the city, an official said.

”Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi tweeted. A few people were also injured in the Nagpur hospital fire that broke out at 8:10 PM, the official said.

Four people died and some others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a private hospital at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday night. The incident occurred at 8.10 pm at the hospital located in the Wadi area of the city.

“The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital. The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further,” Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said, adding that it is a non-COVID hospital.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital, Uchke said. “There were 10 patients on the second floor when the fire erupted. While six patients came out on their own, four others were rescued by the fire brigade personnel,” he said.

