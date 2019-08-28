Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Expresses Happiness as 'Statue of Unity' Features in TIME's List of World's 100 Greatest Places

The prime minister shared pictures of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat and urged people to visit the place hoping that they will also go see the Statue of Unity.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Expresses Happiness as 'Statue of Unity' Features in TIME's List of World's 100 Greatest Places
A view of Statue of Unity, in Kevadia colony of Narmada district, Gujarat. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed happiness over the Statue of Unity finding a spot in TIME magazine's second annual list of the 'World's 100 Greatest Places of 2019'.

"Excellent news vis-à-vis the ‘Statue of Unity’- it finds a spot in the @TIME 100 greatest places 2019 list. And, a few days back, a record 34,000 people visited the site in a single day. Glad that it is emerging as a popular tourist spot!" he said in a tweet.

The prime minister shared pictures of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat and urged people to visit the place hoping that they will also go see the Statue of Unity.

Modi said he is happy to share that the water levels at the Sardar Sarovar Dam have touched a historic 134-meter mark.

"Sharing some pictures of the breathtaking view, with the hope that you will go visit this iconic place and see the Statue of Unity," he said in a tweet.

He also pointed out that the Statue of Unity has found a place in the Time 100 greatest places 2019 list.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram