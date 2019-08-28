PM Modi Expresses Happiness as 'Statue of Unity' Features in TIME's List of World's 100 Greatest Places

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed happiness over the Statue of Unity finding a spot in TIME magazine's second annual list of the 'World's 100 Greatest Places of 2019'.

"Excellent news vis-à-vis the ‘Statue of Unity’- it finds a spot in the @TIME 100 greatest places 2019 list. And, a few days back, a record 34,000 people visited the site in a single day. Glad that it is emerging as a popular tourist spot!" he said in a tweet.

The prime minister shared pictures of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat and urged people to visit the place hoping that they will also go see the Statue of Unity.

Modi said he is happy to share that the water levels at the Sardar Sarovar Dam have touched a historic 134-meter mark.

"Sharing some pictures of the breathtaking view, with the hope that you will go visit this iconic place and see the Statue of Unity," he said in a tweet.

He also pointed out that the Statue of Unity has found a place in the Time 100 greatest places 2019 list.

