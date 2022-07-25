PM Modi Extends Best Wishes to Kuwait's New Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his best wishes to Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmed Al-Sabah on his appointment as the prime minister of Kuwait. The country’s ruler has appointed Sheikh Ahmad as prime minister.

“My congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmed Al-Sabah, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kuwait. I look forward to working with him to further deepen and expand our excellent bilateral relations,” Modi tweeted.

