PM Modi Extends Eid Greetings to Egyptian President and Emir of Qatar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic.







During his conversation with Al-Sisi, Modi expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Egyptian authorities for the safety and welfare of Indian nationals in Egypt during the coronavirus crisis.







Referring to his earlier planned visit to Egypt this year, which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi conveyed his desire to meet the president as soon as circumstances permit, an official statement said.







Reciprocating the Eid greetings, the president referred to Egypt and India as being among the oldest civilizations in the world, and expressed happiness about the fast expanding bilateral relationship.







Speaking with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Modi appreciated the personal care taken by the Amir for ensuring the welfare of Indian citizens in Qatar during the pandemic.







In turn, the Amir appreciated the contributions of the Indian community in Qatar, especially the role being played by Indian health workers, said another statement.







Modi highlighted the attention being paid by Indian authorities to avoid any disruption in the supply of essential goods from India to Qatar during the present situation. He also conveyed his warm greetings for the forthcoming 40th birthday of the Amir, and expressed best wishes for his continued good health and success, the statement said.







On Monday, Modi had conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.