INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Modi Extends Greetings to Russian President Putin on 75th Anniversary of Victory Day

File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek . (Twitter/MEA)

In a tweet, PM Modi also noted that tens of thousands of Indian soldiers also made the sacrifice in the second World War.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
Extending his greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India stands with Russia in the solemn remembrance day.

"India stands with Russia in solemn remembrance today, on the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day. Tens of thousands of Indian soldiers also made the supreme sacrifice in the Second World War. My warm greetings to President Putin and the Russian people on this occasion," Modi tweeted.

In Moscow, Putin marked Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, in a ceremony shorn of its usual military parade and pomp because of the coronavirus pandemic.

