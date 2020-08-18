INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Extends Independence Day Greetings to Afghanistan

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi.

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Modi said India supports Afghanistan's pursuit for a just society free from the menace of terrorism.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
Share this:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and its people on the eve of the country's independence day and said India supports its pursuit for a just society free from the menace of terrorism.

"Independence Day greetings to President @ashrafghani and the Afghan people! India supports Afghanistan's aspiration to shape its own destiny for a better future, and its pursuit for a just society free from the menace of terrorism," Modi tweeted.

Afghanistan celebrates its independence day on August 19.

Next Story
Loading