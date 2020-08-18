PM Modi Extends Independence Day Greetings to Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and its people on the eve of the country's independence day and said India supports its pursuit for a just society free from the menace of terrorism.

"Independence Day greetings to President @ashrafghani and the Afghan people! India supports Afghanistan's aspiration to shape its own destiny for a better future, and its pursuit for a just society free from the menace of terrorism," Modi tweeted.

Afghanistan celebrates its independence day on August 19.