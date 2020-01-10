Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Bilateral Issues, Global Situation

PM Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Bilateral Issues, Global Situation
File photo:French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes PM Narendra Modi before a meeting at the Chateau of Chantilly in Paris, France. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron over telephone and the two exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest as well as regional and global situation, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday.

Modi also conveyed new year greetings to Macron.

The Prime Minister recalled his earlier meetings with President Macron, including at Biarritz and Chantilly.

Modi reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership between India and France. He expressed his satisfaction at the steady progress in the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries.

"The two leaders exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as regional and global situations," the statement said.

The telephonic conversation came on the back of tensions in the Gulf region, days after the killing of top Iranian commander General Qassim Suleimani in a US strike.

The leaders agreed on keeping in touch and further enhancing all-round strategic cooperation between the two countries, including in the areas of defence, civil nuclear energy and maritime security, the statement added.

