PM Modi Gets Russia's Highest Civilian Award 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the award for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of alliance candidates at Ausa in Latur district, Maharashtra on April 9, 2019. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday named for the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russia for exceptional services in promoting bilateral ties between the two countries, a Russian embassy official said.

The Order of St Andrew the Apostle is the highest state decoration of Russia, the official said.

Modi has been conferred with the award for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, the official said
