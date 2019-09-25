PM Modi Gifts Trump Framed Photo From 'Howdy Modi' Event at UNGA Sidelines
The photo shows both the leaders standing on the stage with thousands of Indian-Americans in the background.
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy, Modi' Rally. (Image : PTI)
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday presented to US President Donald Trump a framed photograph from the mega 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.
The photograph was presented as the two leaders met here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.
The two leaders addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston on Sunday.
"Memories from Houston, where history was made! PM @narendramodi presented a framed photograph from the #HowdyModi event to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
The photo shows both the leaders standing on the stage with thousands of Indian-Americans in the background.
President Trump thanked Prime Minister Modi for this gesture.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan Spotted Wearing Bathroom Slippers, Fans Call Him 'Mass Hero'
- Priyanka Chopra Kick-starts The Sky Is Pink Promotions in Mumbai with 'Thumkas' and Glitter
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More
- Hyderabad Woman Sent to Jail for a Year for Thrashing Toddler Daughter in Drunken State