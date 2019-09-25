PM Modi Gifts Trump Framed Photo From 'Howdy Modi' Event at UNGA Sidelines

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday presented to US President Donald Trump a framed photograph from the mega 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.

The photograph was presented as the two leaders met here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

The two leaders addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston on Sunday.

"Memories from Houston, where history was made! PM @narendramodi presented a framed photograph from the #HowdyModi event to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The photo shows both the leaders standing on the stage with thousands of Indian-Americans in the background.

President Trump thanked Prime Minister Modi for this gesture.

