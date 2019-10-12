Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Given Warm Send-off by TN after Informal Meet with Xi Jinping Ends

The Prime Minister was given a warm send-off by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior leaders of the State unit

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Given Warm Send-off by TN after Informal Meet with Xi Jinping Ends
Mamallapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Fisherman's Cove in Kovalam near Mamallapuram , Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Twitter/PTI Photo)(PTI10_12_2019_000067B)

Chennai: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi left for the national capital on Saturday after concluding his second informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which he said "will add great momentum" to bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister was given a warm send-off by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior leaders of the State unit of the BJP at the airport. He left for Delhi by an Indian Air Force aircraft.

Earlier, Modi arrived here from Fisherman's Cove sea side resort at Kovalam, off Mamallapuram by a chopper.

BJP supporters, who lined up on both sides of the road from Kovalam to the helipad at Thiruvidanthai near Mamallapuram raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" slogans and a smiling Modi reciprocated by waving at them. The general public too had gathered to greet the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minsiter in his twitter handle said he and the Chinese President had productive deliberations on improving bilateral ties as the second informal meet between the two leaders concluded at nearby Mamallapuram.

"I thank President Xi Jinping for coming to India for our second Informal Summit. The #ChennaiConnect will add great momentum to India-China relations. This will benefit the people of our nations and the world," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram