PM Modi Gives Chadar for Offering at Urs in Ajmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed over a “chadar" to Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and others, which would be offered on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The Urs commemorates the death anniversary of Chishti, one of the most notable Sufi saints, also known as Gharib Nawaz or “benefactor of the poor", and draws a large crowd.

Modi tweeted, “Handed over the Chadar which would be offered on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah."

The prime minister has been annually offering a chadar, a traditional offering, for the event.

Read all the Latest India News here