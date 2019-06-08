Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Modi Offers Prayers at Kerala's Guruvayur Temple in Traditional Attire, Makes Rs 39,000 Digital Donation

The prime minister landed at Sree Krishna College ground near Guruvayur at 9.50 am on Saturday. He reached here in a special naval helicopter from the Kochi naval airport.

News18.com

Updated:June 8, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
Modi Offers Prayers at Kerala's Guruvayur Temple in Traditional Attire, Makes Rs 39,000 Digital Donation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala's Guruvayur
New Delhi: In an attempt to blend tradition and technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the digital payments method to donate Rs 39,421 at the famed Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur area of Thrissur

He also performed the thulabharam ritual for which the temple authorities had reportedly arranged over 100 kg of lotus flowers. The ritual is an important offering to Lord Krishna wherein a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.

According to reports, Modi made payment for his pooja at the temple through the digital medium.

The prime minister spent around 20 minutes inside the temple before returning to the nearby temple guest house by foot.

Wearing traditional attire, Modi was received at the temple gate by the authorities with a traditional poornakumbh.

He was accompanied by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Modi took a three-minute walk to the temple from the nearby Sreevatsam guest house.

Security had been tightened in and around the temple since Friday in view of his visit.

Earlier, the prime minister reached here in a special naval helicopter from the Kochi naval airport at 9:50 am.

Modi is scheduled to address an 'Abhinandan Sabha' — a party meeting being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala State committee.

This will be Modi's first public meeting after assuming office as the prime minister for a second consecutive term.

He arrived in Kochi late Friday night and was received at the naval airport by Sathasivam, Muraleedharan and Surendran.

He stayed at the government guest house in Kochi.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

