Next Story
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
PM Modi Greets Indian Navy on Navy Day, Lauds Effort at Fearlessly Protecting Coasts
PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi in a tweet said that the Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over the centuries.
- PTI New Delhi
- Last Updated: December 04, 2020, 09:59 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country’s coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. ”Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries,” he said in a tweet.
Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the Indian Navy’s attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, inflicting massive losses on the enemy.