Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Greets Nation on Diwali, Remembers Guru Nanak, Sardar Patel in Mann ki Baat Address

PM Narendra Modi also kick-started the 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' campaign where he discussed the women who have brought a great change in society.

IANS

Updated:October 27, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Greets Nation on Diwali, Remembers Guru Nanak, Sardar Patel in Mann ki Baat Address
File photo of PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

New Delhi: The Prime Minister began the latest issue of "Mann ki Baat" by extending Diwali greetings to the people and also paid his respects to Guru Nanak, whose 550th birth anniversary is being celebrated this year.

"From Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji we learn the importance of service. The world bows to Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi also kick-started a "Bharat Ki Laxmi" campaign where he discussed about the women who have brought a great change in the society.

But the focus of Sunday's radio talk show somehow centered around Sardar Patel. Modi paid rich tributes to Patel ahead of his birth anniversary on October 31.

Calling him a "stalwart who unified India", Modi said: "We all know about Sardar Patel's efforts towards unifying some of the bigger places such as Hyderabad and Junagadh. But, do you know that he focused equally up on smaller places like Lakshadweep also".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram