1-min read

PM Modi Greets Nation on Eid-Al-Adha, Hopes it Bolsters 'Spirit of Peace and Happiness'

Bakri Eid, or Eid-Al-Adha is celebrated by sacrificing an animal that the devotees are attached to, thereby proving their devotion.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
PM Modi Greets Nation on Eid-Al-Adha, Hopes it Bolsters 'Spirit of Peace and Happiness'
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning tweeted Eid-Al-Adha greetings to the country, hoping that the festival would promote the spirit of peace and happiness in the society.

"My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he wrote on Twitter.

Bakri Eid, or Eid-Al-Adha is celebrated by sacrificing an animal that the devotees are attached to, thereby proving their devotion. Portions from the sacrifice are then distributed among family, friends, and the poor.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also wished in a tweet, "I extend my warm greetings to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of 'Id-ul-Zuha' The festival is an ode to the virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice and inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity. #IdulZuha (sic),"

