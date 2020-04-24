Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Greets Nation on Ramzan, Prays for Everyone's Safety & Victory in Battle Against Coronavirus

The prime minister said may the holy month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi Greets Nation on Ramzan, Prays for Everyone's Safety & Victory in Battle Against Coronavirus
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, saying may the people achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against coronavirus and create a healthier planet.

Clerics said the moon has been sighted and Ramzan fasting is to begin from Saturday.

Ramzan is observed worldwide as a month of fasting, prayers, devotion, spirituality, faith, gratitude, forgiveness and charity, Naidu tweeted.

The prime minister said may the holy month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. "May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," he wrote on Twitter.

"Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone's safety, well-being and prosperity," Modi said.

Naidu said this year's Ramzan comes at a time when the whole world is fighting a battle against the spread of coronavirus on several fronts.

"Even though traditionally Ramzan, like most of our festivals, is a time for social and spiritual gatherings, this year, we may have to observe Ramzan and offer prayers at home with our family and avoid large gatherings," he said.

"Let's all stay home and pray for wellbeing of the entire world," the vice president said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres