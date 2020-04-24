PM Modi Greets Nation on Ramzan, Prays for Everyone's Safety & Victory in Battle Against Coronavirus
The prime minister said may the holy month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, saying may the people achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against coronavirus and create a healthier planet.
Clerics said the moon has been sighted and Ramzan fasting is to begin from Saturday.
Ramzan is observed worldwide as a month of fasting, prayers, devotion, spirituality, faith, gratitude, forgiveness and charity, Naidu tweeted.
The prime minister said may the holy month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. "May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," he wrote on Twitter.
Naidu said this year's Ramzan comes at a time when the whole world is fighting a battle against the spread of coronavirus on several fronts.
"Even though traditionally Ramzan, like most of our festivals, is a time for social and spiritual gatherings, this year, we may have to observe Ramzan and offer prayers at home with our family and avoid large gatherings," he said.
"Let's all stay home and pray for wellbeing of the entire world," the vice president said.
