PM Modi Greets People of Sikkim on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day. The northeastern state joined the Indian union on this day in 1975.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state is blessed with rich natural beauty and is home to warm-hearted people." "Sikkim has made great strides in areas like organic farming. Praying for the state's continuous growth and for the good health of it's citizens," he said.

