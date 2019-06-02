Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Greets People of Telangana on Statehood Day

The prime minister also extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, the state from which Telangana was carved out in 2014.

PTI

Updated:June 2, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
PM Modi Greets People of Telangana on Statehood Day
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday greeted the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. The prime minister also extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, the state from which Telangana was carved out in 2014.

"On Telangana's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation's development. I pray for the progress of Telangana," he tweeted.

Greeting the people of Andhra Pradesh, Modi said, from science to sports, education to enterprise, AP's contribution is immense. "May the state prosper in the coming years," the prime minister said.
Read full article
