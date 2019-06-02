English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Greets People of Telangana on Statehood Day
The prime minister also extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, the state from which Telangana was carved out in 2014.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday greeted the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. The prime minister also extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, the state from which Telangana was carved out in 2014.
"On Telangana's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation's development. I pray for the progress of Telangana," he tweeted.
Greeting the people of Andhra Pradesh, Modi said, from science to sports, education to enterprise, AP's contribution is immense. "May the state prosper in the coming years," the prime minister said.
