PM Modi Greets People on Eid-ul-Fitr, Wishes for 'Health and Prosperity'

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

'Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous,' the prime minister said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hoping that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion and harmony.


PM Modi took to Twitter to extend his greetings to the Muslim community in India on the happy occasion.

"Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous," the prime minister said.


