PM Modi Greets People on Eid-ul-Fitr, Wishes for 'Health and Prosperity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hoping that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion and harmony.







PM Modi took to Twitter to extend his greetings to the Muslim community in India on the happy occasion.

Eid Mubarak!



Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

