INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Modi Greets People on Occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his televised address on Tuesday.

Modi said Ashadi Ekadashi is a day to commemorate the "Warkari" tradition.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Ashadi Ekadashi, praying for a happy and healthy world.

"May Lord Vitthal's blessings bring good health and prosperity to the poor and deprived. May Vitthal's blessings be upon you to keep your world happy and healthy," he said in a series of tweets in Marathi.

Modi said Ashadi Ekadashi is a day to commemorate the "Warkari" tradition.

"Salutations to Saint Dnyaneshwar, Namdev, Eknath, Ramdas, Tukaram, and many others who have always inspired us by teaching equality and social harmony," he said.

